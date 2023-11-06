DGP calls for public-friendly policing aligned with national security interests

Jammu, Nov 6: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Monday called for public-friendly policing aligned with national security interests.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a meeting of senior Police officers of different wings of J&K Police and reviewing the Police functioning at zonal, range, and district levels besides other wings of the organisation, the DGP said, “Leaders of the force at different levels must unhesitatingly interact with their junior colleagues and take their feedback so that the Police and law enforcement responses are cost-effective, public friendly and aligned to national security interests.”

Interacting with senior officers in the Police Headquarters and various wings of J&K Police, he said that J&K Police faced many challenges with fortitude and made a top position among the different forces of the country.

R R Swain advised developing the competence of personnel in dealing with the people, crime, law and order, and generating human intelligence.

He directed the officers to work out measures to enhance professional ethics among the personnel and to ensure transparency and accountability in the work.

“There should be no hesitation in self-correction,” the DGP said. “One should take pride in self-correction.

Listening to the participants patiently, noting down issues, and giving his views, he said that it was a great pleasure and privilege for him to have interaction with all the senior officers of a professional force at a big platform for the first time after assuming the charge of DGP.

Swain emphasised to the officers that there was no looking back but rather looking forward to enhancing capabilities of working and functioning to deliver better to the people.

He directed for optimum use of resources and ensured that at the Police Headquarters level, all possible support and resources would be provided to augment and strengthen the working and functioning.

The DGP emphasised officers to ensure that the welfare of personnel should be taken care of at different levels.

During the meeting, discussions were held in an informal environment to identify the challenges, the work environment-related difficulties, as also difficulties in planning and executing responses that are practical and effective.

The senior officers briefed the DGP regarding the functioning of different units and measures taken to extend better Police service to the people.

Outstation officers in Kashmir and remote districts of Jammu province also participated in the meeting.

