DGP lauds security forces’ synergy in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain Wednesday appreciated the efforts of the different security forces and the synergy between them.

During his visit to Victor Force Awantipora headquarters in south Kashmir, he emphasised improving the synergy further by taking it to the next level at the staff as well as on the operational front.

The DGP said that the peace achieved in J&K after the sacrifices of hundreds of officers and soldiers of all forces needs to be protected, improved, and established forever.

GoC Victor Force Maj General Balbir Singh and other army officers received him at the Victor Force headquarters.

GOC Victor Force Maj General Balbir Singh on this occasion gave a detailed presentation regarding the present security situation of his area.

He highlighted the teamwork of the Army, Police, and paramilitary forces in maintaining peace and order.

Maj Gen Singh also shared measures to counter any attempt to revive the terrorism or terror ecosystem using area domination and conducting regular operations.

During the visit, security scenarios, challenges, and measures to maintain the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in south Kashmir were discussed.

The DGP also visited the Police Training Centre, Lethpora, in Awantipora and addressed the darbar of the trainees, faculty, and other staff of the training centre.

He also conducted a comprehensive inspection and expressed appreciation for the progress made at the facility.

At the Police Training Centre, Lethpora, he was received by Principal SSP TanveerJeelani and was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival.

Addressing the darbar, the DGP appreciated the efforts of the Principal Training Centre and his team in providing quality training.

He appreciated the instructors for their unwavering service of transforming raw persons into the best personnel.

Emphasising the importance of endurance, knowledge, and attitude in the field, the DGP urged trainees to work towards building steady peace and ensuring public safety wherever they perform their duties after completion of training.

He said that there was no better force than the J&K Police for performing duties here as no one knew the topography and demography better than the J&K Police.

Urging sustained efforts to make the Lethpora Training Centre one of the best in the country, the DGP said that providing the best training facilities to its officers and soldiers was a top priority of the Police Headquarters and for that, every necessary support would be provided to the training institutes.

ADG L&O Vijay Kumar stressed the importance of teamwork within the force as well as with other forces.

“Success often relies on collaborative efforts and effective communication among team members,” he said and advised the trainees to reinforce the importance of maintaining a high level of professionalism at all times, both on and off duty that includes appearance, conduct, and communication.

Kumar encouraged trainees to learn new good things when they go on the field from other forces as learning is a continuous process, especially for personnel who have to perform their duties according to the situations.

He stressed quality policing service to further strengthen the bond with people.

Principal Lethpora Training Centre TanveerJeelani in his welcome address gave the details of the training programmes being offered to the trainees, underscoring the institute’s dedication to maintaining high standards.

During the visit, the DGP took a thorough tour of the training centre, acknowledging the development achieved and issued directives for increased support to elevate it to one of the premier training centres.

The DGP also distributed cash rewards among trainees, staff and instructors during the interaction.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Muhammad Bhat, and AIG Training and Policy Manoj Kumar Pandith.