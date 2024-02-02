DGP’s public grievance redressal programme postponed

Srinagar, Feb 2: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain’s J&K public grievance redressal programme in the Kashmir zone scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024, has been postponed due to some important engagements.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “People through this notice are informed that the DGP’s J&K public grievance redressal and interaction programme in Kashmir zone for Saturday, February 3, 2024, is postponed due to some important engagements.”

The statement said that the schedule of the next programme – venue, date, and time would be communicated separately.