Drone-dropped arms, ammunition, cash recovered in Akhnoor

Jammu, Dec 24: Security forces Sunday recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and cash from two packets dropped by drones from Pakistan near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector.

Meanwhile, Special Director General Y B Khurania, Western Command, Chandigarh, who had arrived at Jammu frontier on his two-day visit to BSF Frontier Jammu on December 23, reviewed the security situation on the International Border (IB).

With regard to drone-dropped arms and cash recovery, officials said that a day after an abortive infiltration bid in Khour area, the joint teams of army and police found these packets in a field in Channi Dewano village in Khour area of Akhnoor this morning, during an operation.

“Recoveries included two packages containing one Beretta pistol; two magazines; 30 live rounds; one grenade; Rs 35,000 in Indian currency; six Battery Operated IEDs and associated material,” they said.

Meanwhile, PRO Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu said that Special Director General (SDG) Y B Khurania was briefed by Inspector General D K Boora about the prevailing security situation.

SDG interacted with BSF Sector commander and Battalion commanders on border management aspects. He visited BOPs and also witnessed the operational preparedness of field formations in Sunderbani and Rajouri sector.

During the visit, SDG BSF interacted with troops and applauded their professional acumen in safeguarding the International Border in tough conditions with dedication. “The SDG BSF encouraged troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to check anti-national activities,” PRO BSF said.