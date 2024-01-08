Anantnag, Jan 8: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Anantnag and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Post General Bus Stand at a checkpoint established near FM Gali Anantnag intercepted a suspicious person. During checking, officers recovered 7 grams of Brown Sugar from his possession. He has been identified as Mudasir Ahmed Mir resident of Harpura Batangoo. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the police station and further investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.”