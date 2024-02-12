Baramulla, Feb 12: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party headed by IC Police Post Delina at a checkpoint established at Khaitangan Baramulla intercepted a persons who tried to flee after noticing police party but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Mohd Asif Akhoon resident of Khaitangan Baramulla. During his search, officers were able to recover 15 grams of brown sugar from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.