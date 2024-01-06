Kulgam, Jan 6: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Wanpora, Shamsipora intercepted a suspicious person identified as Nisar Ahmad Ganie resident of Hussanporabagh carrying a nylon bag. During the search, officers were able to recover 3 kgs of grinded cannabis-like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 3/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qaimoh and investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.