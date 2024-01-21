Kulgam, Jan 21: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party headed by Incharge PP Mirbazar during patrolling at Wanpoh intercepted a suspicious person who after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, officers were able to recover 8 grams of heroin like contraband substance, digital weighing machine and a cash of Rs 700 (pertaining to proceed of narcotics) from his possession. He has identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar son resident of Batingoo, Anantnag. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.