FPS dealer arrested under POCSO for sexually harassing minor girl: Police

Sumbal, Jan 6: The police in north Kashmir’s Sumbal arrested a man under POCSO for allegations of sexually harassing a minor girl.

“Bandipora Police today in a swift action arrested an accused who was evading his arrest in case FIR no 03/2024 of PS Sumbal under the POCSO Act,” police announced on X, formally Twitter on Friday.

The official sources revealed the accused who is a Fair Price Shop dealer from Harinara village in Pattan, in Sumbal police’s jurisdiction, was nabbed after they received an application from the minor victim’s father earlier this week.

The victim, who is just nine years old, according to the father’s police complaint, had gone to the “Munshi’s house” to register fingerprint data to avail government ration.

“Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sexually assaulted the victim,” it was alleged in the complaint.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR at Police station Sumbal and swung into action.

However, the accused had been “evading police” and was finally arrested late Friday. The police later booked the accused under POCSO Act.