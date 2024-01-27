GOC 25 Infantry Division visits residence of slain soldier Abdul Majid in Poonch

Jammu, Jan 27: In a display of spirit of care for their fallen-hero and fellow-soldier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 25 Infantry Division visited Poonch residence of Havildar Abdul Majid Hussain, who was conferred Kirti Chakra posthumously on the eve of Republic Day this year.

Havildar Abdul Majid of the Parachute Regiment’s ninth battalion was killed during an encounter in November, 2023.

“During his visit, the GOC 25 Infantry Division, representing GOC-in-C, Northern Command and GOC 16 Corps, expressed profound gratitude to Havildar Abdul Majid Hussain’s family. This was a heartfelt tribute to the son of the soil, who went above and beyond in the line of duty. His seniors and colleagues, bestowing the spirit of care for their fallen brother, paid visit to the family of the brave-heart -a local hero hailing from Poonch,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

“The army officers conveyed with a sense of gratitude to the family that Havildar Abdul Majid exemplified the true spirit of a commando through his unwavering commitment to defending his homeland. In the challenging terrain of Poonch and Rajouri, he stood as a formidable force against terror, displaying unparalleled courage and determination in the highest traditions of the Indian army. His supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of peace resonates deeply with the hearts of the people in Poonch and Rajouri,” Lt Col Bartwal said.

It was stated that the awarding of the Kirti Chakra was a symbol of conspicuous bravery of Havildar Abdul Majid Hussain’s selfless sacrifice.

“Poonch, Rajouri and the entire population of UT of J&K, stand indebted to this courageous commando. His actions go beyond a single moment in time; they serve as a perpetual source of inspiration for future generations. As the hero of Poonch, Havildar Majid Hussain’s legacy lives on, becoming an enduring beacon of selflessness and dedication. His story will continue to resonate in the hearts of those from his hometown and across the nation. The gallantry award bestowed upon him is not just a medal; it is a symbol of honour, bravery, and a reminder of the sacrifices made in the relentless pursuit of peace and security,” PRO Defence said.