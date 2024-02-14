Homage paid to Pulwama martyrs on Lethpora attack anniversary

Srinagar, Feb 14: On the solemn occasion of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid homage to soldiers who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Nalin Prabhat, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Zone, Gyanender Verma, Inspector General (IG) of the Kashmir Operations Sector (KOSCRPF), and Ajay Yadav, IG of the CRPF Srinagar, led the tribute to the fallen heroes.

A wreath-laying ceremony and a blood donation camp were organised at the CRPF’s 185 Battalion in Lethpora, where the attack took place. The ceremony was a solemn affair, with the officials and personnel of the CRPF paying their respects to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Nalin Prabhat praised the courage and dedication of the CRPF personnel and reiterated the force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation. He highlighted the sacrifices made by the martyrs and expressed solidarity with their families.

The blood donation camp organised as part of the event was a gesture of solidarity and support for the community. CRPF personnel and local residents participated in the camp, highlighting the spirit of unity and service that defines the CRPF.

The Pulwama attack, which occurred on February 14, 2019, remains etched in the memory of the nation as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism. The tribute paid by the CRPF officials and personnel is a testament to the unwavering resolve of the force to uphold the values of peace, freedom, and democracy. As the nation remembers the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, it is a poignant moment to reflect on their bravery and sacrifice.