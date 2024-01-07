Srinagar, Jan 7: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Kunzer and Shrai Tangmarg Baramulla, Police seized 6 vehicles and arrested their drivers.

Police parties under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Kunzer and SHO PS Tangmarg seized 6 vehicles (3 Tippers & 3 Tractors) and arrested their drivers identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah resident of Takiya Batpora, Fayaz Ahmad Rather resident of Ogmuna, Abdul Majeed Sheikh resident of Mangloora, Tawfeeq Malik resident of Tumberhama, Mehraj ud din Ganie resident of Hard Ichloo and Mukhtar Khan resident of Check Treran. They were involved in illegal extraction/ transportation of minerals.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.