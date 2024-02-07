Intensify surveillance on terrorist associates, ensure stringent action: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 7: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Virdi Kumar Birdi, chaired a comprehensive security review meeting on Wednesday with the participation of officers from the Police, intelligence agencies, and security forces to strategise measures aimed at bolstering law enforcement efforts and ensuring public safety in the backdrop of the upcoming auspicious occasion of Me’raj-ul-Alam at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir.

During the meeting, Birdi was briefed by attending officers regarding the extensive security measures established across Kashmir to preempt any potential untoward incidents.

The officials gave updates on actions taken against terrorist associates and hostile elements. Additionally, they discussed generating actionable intelligence to thwart attempts by anti-national elements to disrupt the peace in Kashmir.

The IGP Kashmir also assessed the traffic arrangements in place, emphasising the necessity to deploy adequate manpower to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, particularly in light of the Me’raj-ul-Alam.

Highlighting the paramount importance of reinforcing the security grid to forestall potential terror threats, Birdi directed officers to intensify surveillance on terrorist associates and ensure stringent legal actions against them.

He stressed the imperative to strengthen intelligence networks, especially in districts adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC) where infiltration possibilities remain a concern.

During the meeting, the IGP Kashmir underscored the proactive policing measures to tackle emerging challenges and maintain law and order effectively.

The discussions centred on the adoption of innovative policing techniques, leveraging technology for crime prevention, and enhancing community engagement initiatives.

Moreover, the meeting addressed the pressing issue of combating the drug menace, with an emphasis on taking robust action against drug peddlers.

The integration of technology in Policing operations, including advanced surveillance systems, data analytics, and digital platforms, was also deliberated upon to enhance investigative capabilities and overall operational efficiency.

DIG BSF Srinagar S S Chandel, DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoum, and representatives from CRPF, CID, Traffic Police, and various other security agencies also attended the meeting.

Furthermore, DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR), Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan, DIG North Kashmir Range (NKR) Baramulla, Vivek Gupta and all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from districts across Kashmir participated virtually.

Concluding the meeting, there was a unanimous commitment among all stakeholders to implement the discussed strategies effectively and maintain close coordination to tackle present and future challenges in law enforcement.