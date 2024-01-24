Lt Gen UpendraDwivedi reviews operational preparedness in Poonch

Jammu, Jan 24: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General UpendraDwivedi Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops deployed in the hinterland of the border district Poonch.

During his visit, the ground commanders, while updating him about the prevailing (security) situation, also gave a detailed account of the stratagem put in place to bolster the security grid in the area.

“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited Battalion deployed in the hinterland in #Poonch sector for operational review. A comprehensive briefing was carried out by ground commanders on the prevailing security situation including new methodology being adopted to strengthen the security of the area,” wrote Northern Command on ‘X’ in a post captioned as “Triumph through inclusivity.”

“The Army Commander emphasised on executing operations with utmost professionalism and remaining steadfast against all challenges. He also reviewed the need-based projects initiated by #IndianArmy for the development of the local community,” it added.

In the wake of Republic Day, security has been heightened in Poonch and Rajouri districts with the additional deployment of troops on the Line of Control.