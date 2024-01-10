More stringent action to be taken against drug peddlers: DIG Police

Rajouri, Jan 10: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rajouri- Poonch range, DrHaseeb Mughal today said that more stringent actions would be taken against those involved in peddling of narcotics and drugs.

He said actions like that of seizure of properties will remain continue in days to come.In a statement DIG said that police is following a zero tolerance policy against the peddlers in its fight against drugs and to fulfill the aim of NashaMukt Bharat.

“Many chronic narcotic peddlers have been detained under respective sections of law like PIT NDPS to check their unlawful activities and also to save society from there ill designs,”he said.

DrHaseeb Mughal said that last year police in Rajouri and Poonch districts has taken stringent action against those involved in this crime and the prime action included detention of narcotic peddlers under PIT NDPS Act besides seizure of properties.

“We have seized two properties in Poonch amounting approximately to Rs 1.90 crore,” he said adding that this action will continue and properties of those people will be seized who have raised these properties through illegally acquired money out of narcotics trade.

He added that besides detention of notorious narcotics peddler under PIT NDPS Act, many of them have also been booked on preventive steps under public order basis as their criminal and unlawful acts were posing a direct threat to society.