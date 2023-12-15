Narcotics smuggling | Property of accused worth Rs 87 lakhs seized in Poonch

Rajouri, Dec 15: In second such action this month, authorities in Poonch district attached property valuing over `87 lakh, belonging to notorious narcotics peddlers.

In a statement, police said that in an action against drug peddlers, Poonch Police attached single storey residential house belonging to Shakar Din son of Noor Din resident of village Degwar Terwan, Poonch valuing `45,86,015, a JCB excavator bearing registration number JK12B 6168 valuing `33 lakh, a Mahindra Tractor bearing registration number JK12C 4438 valuing Rs nine lakh, belonging to Mohammad Yaseen son of Saif Din resident of Degwar Terwan of Haveli tehsil in District Poonch.

Police said that the property has been attached in action taken under section 68-F of NDPS Act 1985.

Police further added that the residential house and vehicles were identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation, enquiry conducted by Poonch Police.

“The property was prima facie accrued from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances by the owners,” police further said.

The owners of this property namely Shakir Din and Mohammad Yaseen are involved in different cases, the police said.

The cases are in FIR 42/2023 U/Ss 8/21/22/27(A)/29/60 Of NDPS Act of police station Sunderbani Rajouri, FIR 77/2023 U/Ss 13/17/18/20/23/38/39 UA(P)A ,4/5 ESA ,8/21/22/29 NDPS Act of police station Poonch.

This is second such action taken by authorities in border district Poonch after previous action was taken last month