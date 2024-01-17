Netizen booked for posting derogatory comments on social media

Ramban, Jan 17: Police in Kishtwar booked a person for posting derogatory comments on social media on Wednesday.

Police said that a complaint was filed by a journalist from Kishtwar against an individual for posting some derogatory comments on social media.

Acting promptly on the direction of SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, the Cyber Cell of Police in Kishtwar traced the location of the person.

Later, a raid was conducted by a Police team and Sunil Kumar of the CherjiDool, Kishtwar was apprehended.

He was booked vide case FIR No 17 of 2024 under relevant sections of law registered at Police Station Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal issued a stern warning to all netizens, urging them to refrain from engaging in illegal activities on social media platforms.

He emphasised that legal actions, as envisaged under the law, would be taken against those violating the digital code of conduct.