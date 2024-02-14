Pak Rangers resort to unprovoked firing in RS Pura: BSF

Jammu, Feb 14: Pakistan Rangers, after a lull of over three months, violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing in R S Pura area of Jammu district on Wednesday evening.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel retaliated in equal measure.

According to a BSF spokesperson, the unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers lasted about half an hour.

“On February 14, 2024 at about 5.50 pm, Pak Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in R S Pura area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops. Firing stopped at about 6.15 pm. Troops are on high alert,” said PRO BSF Jammu, in an official statement.

Earlier on November 9, 2023, a Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable was killed in "unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers" in Ramgarh sector along the International Border in Samba district.