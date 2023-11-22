Police attach immovable property of drug peddler in Ramhall, Handwara

Kupwara, Nov 22: J&K Police on Wednesday attached immovable property of a notorious drug peddler at Amargarh Tarathpora, Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The attached property includes several shops and the residential house of the drug peddler at his native village Amargah, Tarathpora.

Meanwhile Police in a statement said that they attached one shopping line cum residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Mohammad Gulzar Mir Son of Gh Mohi-ud-Din Mir resident of Amargrah Tartpora Handwara under section 68-Fof NDPS Act 1985.

“The property was seized in continuation of action against drug peddlers by Handwara Police,” the spokesman said.

The Police statement reads that the peddler was found involved in various NDPS cases including case FIR No.49/2021 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of Police Station (PS) Vilgam, case FIR No 95/2022 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Vilgam.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation and enquiry conducted by Handwara Police. The property was prima facie accrued from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances by the owner. The notorious drug peddler is currently detained under PIT-NDPS Act and is lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu,” it police statement reads.

The statement reads that the operation reaffirms the commitment of Handwara Police to combat the drug menace.

“Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Handwara Police with regard to the attachment of immovable properties which has been raised or used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddler in the Police District Handwara,” the statement reads.