Kulgam, Jan 15: Police on Monday attached the immovable property of a drug peddler in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A Police official identified the accused drug peddler as Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh of Khudwani.

According to the official, the accused had acquired the property through illegal trade of drugs.

The official said that the action was initiated in connection with FIR No 66/2023 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Qaimoh.