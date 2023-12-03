Police crack murder case in Sopore, arrest 2 accused

Srinagar, Dec 3: The Police in Sopore have successfully cracked a murder case leading to the swift arrest of two persons involved in the heinous crime.

On 1 December, the Police Station Bomai received a complaint from Shaista, a resident of Zaloora accompanied by concerned neighbors and relatives, stating therein that during intervening night of 30 November and 1 December her husband namely Riyaz Ahmad Mir had gone outside his house and did not return until morning.

Responding promptly to the complaint, on the directions of SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, the police initiated an on-site verification. During the search, with the assistance of locals, the police discovered the dead-body of Riyaz in a trench on his house, which was covered with a lid. Police retrieved the dead body from the trench on spot and upon examination it was evident that the incident was a murder.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Bomai and subsequently medical formalities were completed.

During the course of investigation, several suspects, including the wife of the deceased namely Shaista, were brought in for questioning. During questioning, Shaista confessed that she along with another accused namely Waseem Akram Lone resident of Tujjer killed her husband during night and concealed his dead body in the trench.

Moreover, accused Waseem Akram lone was also arrested in the instant case who also confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. Both have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Moreover, the equipment used in the commission of the crime was successfully recovered. Further investigation is going on.

“Community members have applauded the efforts of police for cracking the case in a professional manner,” police said.