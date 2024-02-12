Police facilitate PCPG meetings in Kulgam

Kulgam, Feb 12: In order to bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated Police Community Partnership Group meetings (PCPG) at police station Behibagh, police station Qaimoh, police station Qazigund, police station Kulgam, police station Manzgam, police post Neehama and police post Frisal.

During the interaction, participants raised various issues of public importance including drinking water, traffic jams and especially requested for the counselling of the youth of the areas. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, officers assured them that genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to police will be resolved in the shortest possible time. The participants were stressed to co-operate with police in maintaining law and order in the area and in identifying anti-national elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.

Addressing the gatherings, officers said that police are making all efforts in wiping out the curse of drug abuse. They also exhorted the participants to come forward and support the police in making Kulgam a drugs free district, for which participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police, besides, appreciated the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.

Further, officers urged participants to keep strict watch on their wards so that they will not indulge in criminal activities. The meetings concluded with a good note of thanks and appreciation from the public.