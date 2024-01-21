Police facilitate PPCPG meetings in Kulgam

Kulgam, Jan 21: On the directions of SSP Kulgam, police in Kulgam facilitated Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings at Police Station Kund, Police Station DH Pora, Police Station Devsar and Police Post Frisal.

These meetings were chaired by respective jurisdictional officers and were attended by respectable citizens including Market associations, Auqaf Bodies, Chowkidars, Numberdars, Sarpanchs, Panchs, youth and other representatives of these areas.

Various participants appreciated the process of organising such events in the Kulgam in which an opportunity is being provided to highlight the prevailing issues of the society like drug abuse, domestic violence, speedy justice, electricity deficiency and water scarcity and seeks their redressal for the betterment of all. The officers present at these meetings gave a patient hearing to their issues and assured them that their issues which are pertaining to other departments will be taken up immediately.