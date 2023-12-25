Police hold grievance redressal camp in Pulwama

Pulwama, Dec 25: In a bid to strengthen the bond between the Police and public, SSP Pulwama Mohd Yousuf chaired a grievance redressal camp in village Nehama of Kakapora block. The camp was attended by people from village Nehama and the adjoining areas who brought forth their concerns and grievances to the SSP.

SSP Pulwama patiently listened to the grievances of the public including youth, senior citizens and women. He assured them of prompt and effective redressal. The public expressed their gratitude to the Police for approaching them at their doorstep to listen their grievances.

During interaction with the public, SSP Pulwama emphasised the importance of “community policing in preventing and detecting crimes, including drug trafficking and terrorism.” He stressed the need for the public to cooperate with the Police and to share any information that could help in curbing criminal activities.

The grievance redressal camp was aimed to strengthen the bond between the police and public and to promote a sense of security and trust in the community.

SSP Pulwama assured that they are committed to provide a safe and secure environment for the people of the district. The J&K Police are working tirelessly to prevent and detect crimes and to maintain law and order.