Rajouri, Jan 9: Police in Kalakote area of Rajouri district has started investigation into the mysterious death of a man on Tuesday .

The deceased has been identified as Joginder Paul son of Kasturi Lal resident of Dewalian in Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri.

Police said that the man died under mysterious conditions on Tuesday afternoon . Investigation was started into the matter to ascertain the circumstances in which death has taken place.