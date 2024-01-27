Police Public School Jammu, JKP contingents bring laurels during Republic Day celebrations

Jammu, Jan 27: Director General of Police, J&K, RR Swain, Chairperson, J&K PWWA and Police Public Schools, Prof Rasmita Das Swain have extended heartfelt compliments to the exemplary achievements of Police Public School Jammu and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) contingents in the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

In Jammu, the boys’ band contingent as well as the girls parade contingent from Police Public School stood first in their respective categories, showcasing remarkable discipline and excellence. In Srinagar, the JKP Pipe Band secured the second position and the IRP (Indian Reserve Police) contingent bagged the third position in the parade category, a press release said.

DGP J&K and Chairperson J&K PWWA & Police Public Schools have commended the hard work, dedication, and synchronized efforts of the students from Police Public School Jammu, as well as the exemplary performance of Police contingents in Srinagar.

In their greetings, DGP and Chairperson have expressed their happiness in the accomplishments of the participants and have impressed upon them to continue representing the highest standards of professionalism and dedication. They have wished for their continued success in all their future endeavours.