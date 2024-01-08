PTS Manigam organises Moot Court mock trials

Manigam, Jan 8 : In a proactive initiative towards enhancing legal acumen within law enforcement, 23 officers from Bandipora district underwent comprehensive training in moot court proceedings organised at the Police Training School Manigam.

On the directions of DIG SIU Kashmir Javid Ahmad, 23 officers were deputed by SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma to learn the court proceedings and etiquettes and procedure to be followed while conducting investigation for handling heinous cases.

Conducted by Senior Police Officers (SrPO) Farooq Ahmad, Inspector Mudasir Hamid and Inspector Bilal Ahmad, the moot court session was aimed to equip police officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct investigations effectively.

“Such initiatives contribute to the continuous professional development of law enforcement personnel, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of legal proceedings.”