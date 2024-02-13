Rajouri, Feb 13: Police in District Rajouri arrested a youth following a recovery of Cannabis like substance from his possession.

A team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Aejaz intercepted a youth at Salani Bridge, Rajouri and recovered 23 Challies (rolls) of contraband cannabis like substance, weighing 500 grams, from his possession. He was arrested.

He was identified as Sadam Hussain Shah son of Muzaffer Hussain Shah, resident of Phalni of District Rajouri.

Subsequently a formal criminal case under FIR No. 57/2024 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rajouri, police said.

There is likelihood of more arrests in coming days as investigation moves on. This is the third consecutive narcotics recovery during last 72 hours by police team of PS Rajouri under “Operation Sanjeevani.”