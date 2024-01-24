Ramban  police arrest 2 absconders

Ramban, Jan 24: Ramban police arrested two absconders who were evading their arrests with a motive to avoid legal proceedings, police said.

SSP RambanMohita Sharma constituted special police teams to arrest the absconders wanted in various cases. In this connection, the police teams arrested two absconders wanted in two different FIRs registered at Police Station Ramsoo and Gool.

Police said a case FIR No.87 of 2019 under section 279 IPC was registered at Police Station Ramsoo against Javid Ahmed Bhat son of Abdul MajeedBhat resident of Banali Tehsil Boniyar, District Baramulla. The accused was absconding and evading his arrest with a motive to avoid legal proceedings.

A general arrest warrant was issued by the court and after hectic efforts, a Police team of Police Station Ramsoo arrested the absconder and produced him before the court of Law.

In another case, A case FIR NO 41 of 2023 under sections 452/304/323/34 IPC was registered at Police Station Gool against Khurshid Ahmed son of Abdul Aziz Manhas resident of Dharam Tehsil Gool District Ramban. He was absconding after the commission of the offence and evading his arrest with a motive to avoid the legal proceedings. A general warrant of Arrest was issued by the court . The Police team of Police Station Gool arrested Khursheed and produced him before the court.

Both were arrested and produced before the court.