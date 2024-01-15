Remain steadfast in maintaining peace in Doda, Kishtwar: GOC 16 Corps

Jammu, Jan 15: General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps (16 Corps) Lieutenant General NavinSachdeva Monday, while reviewing operational preparedness of troops, asked them to uphold peace in Doda, Kishtwar with a resolute determination.

Lt Gen Sachdeva also lauded the troops for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness to counter insurgency in the sub-region.

GOC 16 Corps made these remarks during his visit to Counter Insurgency Force operating in Doda-Kishtwar.

“Lt Gen NavinSachdeva, #GOC, @Whiteknight_IA visited Counter Insurgency Force (D) to ascertain operational preparedness in the #Doda #Kishtwar Region. The GOC complimented the Force and the units for high standards of operational preparedness and directed them to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace and tranquility in the region,” wrote White Knight Corps on ‘X.’

Leaving apart from stray incidents, indicating attempts to revive terrorism in Doda, Kishtwar in the recent past, these districts have remained by and large peaceful.

To nip in the bud these attempts, mainly made by terrorists operating from Pakistan or PoK through their Over Ground Workers or accomplices, the security forces have started identifying the facilitators of “terror-ecosystem” and targetted them through a multi-pronged strategy.

This strategy also encompassed attachment of properties of terrorists and their facilitators.

On January 1 this year, a special court (UAPA) in Doda declared 23 Kishtwar based terrorists, operating from Pakistan and Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK), as proclaimed offenders.

13 terrorists were already declared proclaimed offenders by the UAPA Special Court, Doda, thereby making a total of 36 proclaimed offenders.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal, while describing it as a major breakthrough, had stated that subsequent to the declaration as proclaimed offenders, the process of attachment of property would be carried out under section 83 of CrPC if all the absconding terrorists subsequent to the declaration as (proclaimed offenders) did not surrender before the law within the time frame given by the court.

Meanwhile, commemorating 76th Army Day, 16 Corps saluted the “indomitable spirit and dedication of our valiant Indian Army.” “Gratitude to the brave-hearts standing tall and remembrance for those who made the supreme sacrifice,” it said.

Later in the day, Lt Gen Sachdeva greeted two students of Army Goodwill school – Tender Feet School, Keri, established under Operation Sadbhavana, for securing a coveted place in the list of nominees for a national award for designing an earthquake alarm system. A demonstration of the model will be made in Chandigarh for the award instituted by Bharati Foundation and National Innovation Club.

This info was also posted by White Knight Corps on ‘X.’

“GOC #Whiteknightcorps congratulates Master Rithik Sharma and Master MananKashyap, students of #TenderFeetSchool, #Keri who have been shortlisted for the National Award under the aegis of #Bharti Foundation and National #Innovation Club. They have designed a model called the #Earthquake Alarm System, and now have the opportunity to present it at #Chandigarh,” it wrote.

This school was established in December 2007 by the army with an objective to provide quality education and a conducive atmosphere for the overall growth of the local children of the villages close to Line of Control (LoC). For the school, the land measuring over 2 Kanals, was donated by a local KasturiLal, a resident of Keri Manylan.

As per the army, the Below Poverty Line (BPL) students of the school are provided with 100 percent scholarship, free uniform, books, stationery and transport facility.