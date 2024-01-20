Security beefed up across Ramban, Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Jan 20: Ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 and Republic Day celebration, security across Ramban district and Srinagar Jammu National Highway has been beefed up.

Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel assisted by the army, CRPF personnel have intensified frisking and all those commuting on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway, passing through this district, have to undergo checking.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Mohita Sharma, an advisory has been issued for maintaining utmost vigil across this hilly district.

SSP said that stringent arrangements were put in place across the district ahead of Ram temple’s consecration and Republic Day to thwart any untoward incident.

“Directions have been passed on to all the district and Sub Divisional Police officers and SHOs to remain on the ground and on high alert. Area domination exercises are being conducted by the Army, CRPF, and Police,” SSP Mohita Sharma said.

“Village Defence Guards (VDGs) have been roped in their respective police jurisdictions and area domination exercises are being conducted on higher-reaches (bowls). All the police nakas have been put on high alert,” she added.

Police established special Nakas on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway and other link roads of the district for checking vehicles and commuters round the clock.

“At DPL, all law and order components have also been put on ready-mode and mock drills are being conducted,” SSP said.

Official sources said that the security was beefed up on vital installations like the Jawahar tunnel; Banihal-Qazigund and Chenani-Nashri tunnels; Baglihar Hydroelectric Project Chanderkote; Railway Station Banihal; Bus stands of Batote, Ramban, Banihal, including entry and existing points of important towns and other interior areas by deploying adequate police and CRPF personnel.

Earlier DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range Sunil Gupta conducted a series of security review meetings with the Army, CRPF and other security forces agencies in all the three districts of Chenab sub-region.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44) remained open for two-way traffic, however, traffic movement remained slow due to single-lane road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Hingni and Nachlana between Nashri and Banihal on Saturday.