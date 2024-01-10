Security review meeting held in Baramulla ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 10: A joint review meeting was held in Baramulla on Wednesday to review the intelligence inputs besides holding deliberations on better coordination among the security agencies.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Rajesh Sethi, GoC 19 Infantry Division at 19 Infantry Division headquarters.

The meeting was attended by top army officers including Brigadiers and Commanders of various divisions besides Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla. The top officers from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) besides other security and intelligence agencies of Baramulla district were also present in the meeting.

“Some officers attended the meeting through video conference as well,” the official said.

The top official said the meeting was convened jointly with all the security agencies ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

“During the meeting, a review of intelligence inputs was carried out and all the officers were asked to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident,” the official told Greater Kashmir.

The official said the GoC 19 infantry division asked all the officers to remain alert in view of he Republic day function on January 26.

“There were some disturbing inputs and one post released by PAFF was also making rounds on social media which was also discussed in the meeting,” the official said.

The official said that the GoC 19 infantry division said that Baramulla has been safe and all need to be kept safe in future as well.

“The GoC stressed that it can be only possible when all the security agencies will remain alert,” the official said.

He said the meeting also stressed further strengthening of the security apparatus and better coordination among the security agencies.

He said the meeting also stressed for maintaining a vigil on the LoC and thwarting any attempt of terrorists to sneak into this place.

“The concerned security agencies were asked to remain alert and increase the vigil on LoC to foil all the attempts of the terrorists who are trying to sneak towards this side of the border,” the official said.

As earlier reported by this newspaper, a top army officer said that despite winter setting in, there was no reduction in infiltration attempts made by the terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

He had said that the Army was well-prepared to thwart any nefarious plans by terrorist groups attempting to disturb the peace in the Valley. “We are committed to preventing any breaches along the Line of Control (LoC),” he had said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Kumar Yadav , said that the force was prepared to thwart any infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that there are always threats of infiltration across the border but they are prepared for that and to block all the infiltration routes and vulnerable patches by deploying special area domination patrol parties and ambushes.