SIU Baramulla produces chargesheet against 3 accused

Baramulla, Jan 30: The J&K Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Tuesday produced a chargesheet against three accused before the NIA court in Baramulla.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the chargesheet was produced against Showkat Ali Awan, Ahmad Din Khatana, and Muhammad Sideeq Khatana, all residents of Churanda village of Uri in a case registered last year.

The statement said that the chargesheet was of a case registered last year vide FIR No 103/2023 under Section 7/25 of the IA Act, 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the UAPA of Police Station Uri.

The case was under investigation with SIU Baramulla and was produced before the court of Additional Session Judge NIA court Baramulla.

The next date of the hearing of the case is fixed on February 16.

All three accused were arrested last year in August from their village, Churanda, which is located close to the Line of Control in Uri.