Srinagar, Feb 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday arrested three persons including secessionist Zaffar Akbar Bhat in a terror financing case.

Muhammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Akbar Bhat of Srinagar, Fatima Shah of Srinagar, and Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh of Anantnag were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the ED, the accused persons were involved in terror financing and were hand-in-glove with Pakistani handlers Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat, who arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from J&K.

They have been remanded to ED custody till February 20, 2024, by the Court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Kashmir, Srinagar.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation based on FIR registered by J&K Police for offences under various sections of Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, against Muhammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Syed Khalid Geelani alias Khalid Andrabi and others involved in terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ED investigation revealed that the arrested accused were hand-in-glove with the Pakistani handlers in the guise of admissions in MBBS and other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from J&K.

They had received money in their accounts and in the bank accounts of Al-Jabar Trust which was a charitable trust but it was being used to receive funds from students, which were further being ploughed into the terrorist activity in India in various ways like giving money to stone pelters, providing money to the persons or terrorist based in Jammu and Kashmir as per the instructions of Pakistan handlers like Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached properties worth Rs 5 crore under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the form of various bank accounts and immovable properties.