Rajouri, Nov 17: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in the Behrote Gabbar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The encounter broke out on Friday afternoon after police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area of Behrote Gabbar.

In the firefight, officials said, one terrorist has been killed so far whose body has also been recovered.

Searches in the area are going on, he added.