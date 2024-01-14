Theft case cracked in Budgam, accused arrested

Budgam, Jan 14: Police in Budgam have solved a theft case by arresting one accused person and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from his possession.

On 12 January, Police Station Magam received a written complaint from some shopkeepers of Magam Market that their shops had been burgled during the intervening night of 11, 12 January and goods worth lakhs were stolen besides, vehicle (Tata Sumo) bearing Reg No JK04-9558 was also stolen.

On receipt of this information, a case vide FIR No 03/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Magam and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, some suspects were rounded up and some leads were followed resulting in the arrest of one accused identified as Himayat Hussain Mir resident of Yagipora Magam.

During the analysis of CCTV footage, it was observed that the vehicle was taken towards Pattan-Sopore axis. Subsequently, teams were sent to various locations and the vehicle was traced near Hygam Sopore. Goods worth lakhs alongwith vehicles have been recovered.

Further investigation of the case is going on and some more arrests and recoveries are expected.

“Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking the case at its earliest,” police said. Police in Budgam urged the public to install CCTV cameras as per directions of the District Magistrate.