Training on UAPA organised for police officers in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 10: In its endeavour to promote professional capacity building and skill upgradation, police in Budgam today organised a training programme on Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The programme was chaired by SSP Budgam Al Tahir Gilani. In the two-session programme, the resource person for the first session was CPO Salim Wani who deliberated on the topic “legal aspects of UAPA”.

He touched upon various important legal nuances related to the investigation and prosecution under the Act and also spoke in detail about the common problems faced while adhering to technical requirements under the Act and examination of witnesses during prosecution.

SDPO Chrar-i-Sharif Owais Wani, was the resource person for the second session. He deliberated upon the “practical aspects of investigation under UAPA”.