Afghan crisis: India bringing back its envoy, other officials from Kabul

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it was decided that the ambassador and his Indian staff will move to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances.



"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi tweeted.



An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel from Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday's flight is the second evacuation flight.



The people cited above said Indian staffers at the embassy are being brought back on board the second evacuation flight.



Hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday evening capturing power 20 years after a US-led military invasion ousted it in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously.



"Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard," he tweeted earlier.



Jaishankar, who is in New York on a four-day visit, said he discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.