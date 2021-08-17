South Asia

Taliban announces ''amnesty,'' urges women to join government

Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate's cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.
"The Islamic Emirate don't want women to be victims," Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate's cultural commission said. [Photo for representational purpose].
@UNICEFAfg/Twitter
Press Trust of India

Kabul, Aug 17 (AP) A Taliban official has announced a general amnesty for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government.

Enamullah Samangani, member of Islamic Emirate's cultural commission, made the comments Tuesday on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.

The Islamic Emirate don't want women to be victims," he said, using the militants' term for Afghanistan.

He added: The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.

Afghanistan
US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Taliban Takeover
Women in Taliban Government

