Terrifying video shows two Afghans falling to death mid-air after holding onto US military plane

Srinagar Aug 16: Two people fell to death shortly after they tied themselves to the wheels of an aircraft at the Hamid Karzai International airport in Afghanistan where hundreds of people thronged to flee the country amid a growing Taliban hold, reports said.
In a video shared by Iran's state affiliated Tehran Times on its Twitter handle, two men can be seen hanging from a rope from the airplane and falling to death as the plane soars into the sky.
The newspaper shared another video wherein people were seen clinging onto to the undercarriage of a US aircraft on the runway as it took off.
At least five people were killed in a panic rush at the Hamid Karzai airport as thousands tried to flee the country fearing an imminent rule by the Taliban, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. However, some reports suggested that the US soldiers might have shot them.
The Taliban had taken over two-third of the country as of Sunday.