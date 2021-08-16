Terrifying video shows two Afghans falling to death mid-air after holding onto US military plane

In a video shared by Iran's state affiliated Tehran Times on its Twitter handle, two men can be seen hanging from a rope from the airplane and falling to death as the plane soars into the sky.

The newspaper shared another video wherein people were seen clinging onto to the undercarriage of a US aircraft on the runway as it took off.

At least five people were killed in a panic rush at the Hamid Karzai airport as thousands tried to flee the country fearing an imminent rule by the Taliban, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. However, some reports suggested that the US soldiers might have shot them.

The Taliban had taken over two-third of the country as of Sunday.