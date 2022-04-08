10-man Frankfurt secure draw with Barcelona in UEFA Europa League

The "Eagles" responded in style and missed the golden chance to break the deadlock three minutes later as Djibril Sow had the entire goal to aim for but pulled wide from inside the box.

Barcelona remained dangerous and came to a promising chance in the 17th minute when Pierre-EmerickAubameyang fired the ball from a tight angle into the side netting, Xinhua reports. The hosts got a penalty awarded at the other end of the pitch but Sergio Busquet's challenge inside Barcelona's box was overruled after a review in the 38th minute.