11TH J&K SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP | DGP presides over prize distribution function

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Sing who is also the Chairman of J&K Rifle Association presided over the prize distribution function of the 11th J&K UT Shooting Championship (men & women) at GOs mess Jammu.
Sponsored by J&K Sports Council, the 11th J&K shooting championship was organised by the J&K rifle association under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP expressed his pleasure that the Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association (JKRA) which started a few years ago has now reached the national level and complimented the president of the association Shri Kuldeep Singh Jamwal and association members for the same.
He said that because of the committed efforts of JKRA, the youth associated with the association are performing better adding that budding shooter Aneesha Sharma has been included in the national squad.
The DGP said that J&K Police is organizing various events under its civic action programme for the youth of J&K and added that it would provide all possible support and assistance to J&K Rifle Association (JKRA) as well.
He appreciated the achievers of the association and wished good luck them in the future.
He then presented medals and certificates to the winners of 11th J&K shooting championship.