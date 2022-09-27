11TH J&K SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP | DGP presides over prize distribution function

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Sing who is also the Chairman of J&K Rifle Association presided over the prize distribution function of the 11th J&K UT Shooting Championship (men & women) at GOs mess Jammu.

Sponsored by J&K Sports Council, the 11th J&K shooting championship was organised by the J&K rifle association under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP expressed his pleasure that the Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association (JKRA) which started a few years ago has now reached the national level and complimented the president of the association Shri Kuldeep Singh Jamwal and association members for the same.