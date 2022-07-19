1.2 million tickets sold, Indo-Pak cricket tie to be "one of CWG highlights"

"I am a big cricket fan myself. India are in the same group as Pakistan so that has really caught the interest here in Birmingham. It is an iconic venue, your men's team recently played here over the last few weeks. So it would certainly be one of the highlights of the Games," Reid said.

"The semifinals and final tickets have already been sold out probably with the expectation that India and England will be there. India and Pakistan will be close to capacity. We will see an uptick in sale of tickets much closer to the event. So I expect that India-Pakistan game to be sold out soon."

More than 5000 athletes will take part in the Games which will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since the London Olympics in 2012.