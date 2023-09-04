132nd Durand Cup | 10-man Mohun Bagan beat archrivals East Bengal, crowned champions

On a Super Sunday for India’s oldest football competition, Mohun Bagan, despite being reduced to 10 men, avenged their defeat from the group stage against Emami East Bengal (EEB), winning the Kolkata derby 1-0 in the final.

Petratos struck the winner in the 71st minute after Anirudh Thapa was sent off for a second bookable offence, early in the second half.

There was nothing much to choose between the two sides save the Petratos strike, in an entertaining final at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), here in the city, which had close to 50,000 fans watching.