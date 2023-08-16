132ND DURAND CUP | FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes 3-0, qualify for knockouts

Guwahati: FC Goa cemented their spot in the knockout stages of the 132nd Durand Cup following their 3-0 win over Downtown Heroes FC in their final group stage game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Goals by Muhammed Nemil, Carlos Martinez and Devendra Murgaokar helped the Men in Orange wrap up their Durand Cup group stage campaign with an impressive win.

Following Wednesday’s win, the Men in Orange have completed their Durand Cup group stage campaign with seven points from three matches and find themselves at the top of the Group D standings.

Second-placed NorthEast United have four points from two matches, and will have an opportunity to seal a quarter-final berth with the Gaurs, provided they beat Downtown Heroes in their final game on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa coach Gouramangi Singh made as many as six changes to the playing XI that started in the recent drawn encounter against NorthEast United. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari replaced Dheeraj Singh between the sticks, while new signing Jay Gupta made his debut in defence alongside Odei Onaindia.