132ND DURAND CUP | Mumbai City set to face Mohun Bagan’s in 4th quarterfinal

Kolkata: Winners of the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in the 2022-23 season, Mumbai City FC will take on the might of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the support of their football-crazy fans in a blockbuster clash in the fourth and final quarter-final of the 132nd Durand Cup.

The needle clash at the football-crazy city’s hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), will be eagerly watched as it pits two top teams.

The Juan Ferrando-coached Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) had to undergo some anxious moments before confirming their place in the last eight. Still, fans are justified in believing that the club had done enough in the tournament to deserve their place in the knockouts.