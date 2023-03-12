14th Prof Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup | PG Kashmir University beat GDC Pulwama

Srinagar, Mar 12: In the ongoing 14th edition of Prof Yousuf Memorial Cricket tournament Post Graduate Kashmir University XI beat Government Degree College Pulwama at Islamia College playfield, Hawal on Saturday.
Batting first Kashmir University scored 203 runs in the allotted 18 overs. For Kashmir University, Asim Bashir scored 106 runs in 48 deliveries and Owais scored 33 runs in 19 deliveries. For Government Degree College Pulwama, Junaid and Wasiq took one wicket each.
In reply, chasing a stiff target of 204 runs to win, Government Degree College scored 106 runs in 15.1 overs and bundled all-out in this Tourney.
For Government Degree College Pulwama, Wasif and Shafat in reply scored 34 and 26 runs respectively in 21 and 19 deliveries. For Kashmir University, Majid and Asim Bashir took six and four wickets. The Man of the Match was awarded to Asim Bashir for his all-round performance. With that Post Graduates of Kashmir University booked its place in the semi-finals of this tournament defeating Government Degree College Pulwama by 97 Runs.
The next match of this tournament will be played on Monday between Government Degree College Mattan and Government Degree College Anantnag.
The tournament is being Organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, in memory of Ex-Principal Prof Muhammad Yousuf of the college.