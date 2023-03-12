14th Prof Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup | PG Kashmir University beat GDC Pulwama

Batting first Kashmir University scored 203 runs in the allotted 18 overs. For Kashmir University, Asim Bashir scored 106 runs in 48 deliveries and Owais scored 33 runs in 19 deliveries. For Government Degree College Pulwama, Junaid and Wasiq took one wicket each.

In reply, chasing a stiff target of 204 runs to win, Government Degree College scored 106 runs in 15.1 overs and bundled all-out in this Tourney.