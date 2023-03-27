14th Prof Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup | PG Kashmir University-XI beat GDC Anantnag to book spot in final

Srinagar, Mar 27: The Post Graduate Department Kashmir University XI cruised their way into the final of the 14th Prof Yousuf Memorial Cricket Cup tournament final by winning its semifinal on Monday played at Islamia College Ground Hawal, here.
In the semifinal played Kashmir University side defeated Government Degree College Anantnag to seal a place in the final.
The match was inaugurated by Prof Seema Bashir Head Department of Commerce who welcomed and honoured both teams for their participation in reaching the semi-final of this Tourney.
Government Degree College Anantnag won the toss and was elected to bat first. They scored 155 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Sartaj with 62 runs in 41 deliveries was the highest scorer for them while the Kashmir University side, Sarwar and Sharief took two wickets each.
In reply, chasing a target of 156 runs to win, Kashmir University successfully chased the target in 19.5 overs for the loss of nine wickets.
Sarwar with 27 runs from 15 deliveries was the highest scorer for them while Danish and Ovais scored 22 runs each. For Government Degree College Anantnag, Farhat took five wickets. Ovais for his knock of 22 runs from seven deliveries was awarded man of the match.
With this win Post Graduates of Kashmir University booked their place in the finals of this Inter-Collegiate Tournament.
The final of the tournament will be played on April 4 between Government Degree College Frisal Kulgam and Post Graduates of Kashmir University teams.
The tournament is being organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, in memory of Ex-Principal Prof Muhammad Yousuf of the college.