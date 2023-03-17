14th Prof Yousuf Memorial Tournament | GDC Frisal Kulgam book place in final

Srinagar, Mar 17: Government Degree College (GDC) Frisal Kulgam booked its place in the final of the 14th edition of Prof Yousuf Memorial Cricket tournament, defeating Institute of Technology Zakura, Srinagar in the semifinal played at Islamia College Ground Hawal here on Friday.
The match was inaugurated by Prof Zahoor Ahmad Jhat Head Department of Electronics Islamia College. Batting first, Institute of Technology Zakura Srinagar, made 165 Runs in the allotted 20 overs. For the Institute of Technology Zakura, Srinagar, Sareer and Bilal scored 58 and 39 runs respectively.
For GDC Frisal Kulgam, Manzoor and Faisel took one wicket each.
In reply, chasing the target of 166 runs to win, GDC Frisal Kulgam chased down the target runs in 19 overs for the loss of eight wickets.
For GDC Frisal Kulgam, Danish scored 37 runs and Faisal Manzoor 36. For the Institute of Technology Zakura, Srinagar Bariz Bashir took four wickets while as Sahil took one.
Faisal Manzoor was awarded man of the match.
The second semi-final of the tournament will be played on March 19 between Government Degree College Anantnag and Post Graduates of Kashmir University.
The tournament is being Organised by the Department of Physical Education, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, in memory of Legendary Ex-Principal Prof Mohammad Yousuf of the college.