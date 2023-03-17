14th Prof Yousuf Memorial Tournament | GDC Frisal Kulgam book place in final

The match was inaugurated by Prof Zahoor Ahmad Jhat Head Department of Electronics Islamia College. Batting first, Institute of Technology Zakura Srinagar, made 165 Runs in the allotted 20 overs. For the Institute of Technology Zakura, Srinagar, Sareer and Bilal scored 58 and 39 runs respectively.

For GDC Frisal Kulgam, Manzoor and Faisel took one wicket each.

In reply, chasing the target of 166 runs to win, GDC Frisal Kulgam chased down the target runs in 19 overs for the loss of eight wickets.