153.1 kmph: Umran Malik makes ‘fiery’ ODI debut in New Zealand

Srinagar, Nov 25: On his debut, Umran Malik blew fire when India and New Zealand faced off in the first of three ODIs on Friday, November 25 at Auckland’s Eden Park.
The Indian team management received harsh criticism for benching Malik throughout the three-match T20I series since he wasn’t given the opportunity to participate.
Malik, on the other hand, participated in the opening ODI and made an immediate impact. The speedster lived up to his reputation for breaking through speeds.
During New Zealand’s run chase, Malik bowled to Daryl Mitchell in the second ball of the 16th over at an astounding 153.1 kmph, and Mitchell was able to grab a couple of runs off the delivery.
In the eleventh over, Umran entered the fray and immediately began to clock in the mid-to-high-140s. He first reached the 150 kmph threshold in his second over.
Malik had several reasons to be happy after taking Devon Conway for his first ODI wicket in his third over. Following that, the batters for the Black Caps began to play Umran very cautiously.
Mitchell, who tried to throw his hands at a wide delivery but holed out to Deepak Hooda, was the second wicket that Umran took in his fifth over.
The 23-year-old Malik had statistics of 5-0-19-2 through his first five overs before Tom Latham scored 10 runs off of him in his sixth over.
Malik made his Indian debut earlier this year against Ireland, and in one of the games at The Village in Dublin, he was tasked with bowling the game’s final over.
Malik joins Parvez Rasool as the second player from J&K to represent India in ODIs.